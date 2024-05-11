Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.77 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

