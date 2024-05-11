Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 1,199,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

