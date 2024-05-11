Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.80. 304,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.93. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

