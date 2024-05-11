Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,367 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PNC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. 984,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

