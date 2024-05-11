JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

