JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.