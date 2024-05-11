SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Trading Down 26.2 %

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.68 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 188.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

About SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.