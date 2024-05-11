SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SenesTech Trading Down 26.2 %
NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.68 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 7.48.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 188.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.