WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

WestRock has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock worth $1,007,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.