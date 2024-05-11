Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 7,337 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.