Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 9.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 155,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,091,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

