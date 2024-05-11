C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

CHRW traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 1,289,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

