Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.65.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
