Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,397 shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $149,802.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,913,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,978,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $149,802.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,913,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,978,124.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Goodson acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $65,317.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $65,317.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 217,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,161 in the last three months.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

