Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 106,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

