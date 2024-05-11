XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider John Yogi Spence Purchases 3,450 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence purchased 3,450 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $195,369.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of XFLT remained flat at $7.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 416,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.76.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
