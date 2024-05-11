XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider John Yogi Spence Purchases 3,450 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence purchased 3,450 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $195,369.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT remained flat at $7.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 416,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 106,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

