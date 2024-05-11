Marc H. Hedrick Acquires 12,255 Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) CEO Marc H. Hedrick bought 12,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,433. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

