Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza Acquires 2,500 Shares

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60.

HLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,975. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Herbalife by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

