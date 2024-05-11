Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Eric Rose Buys 19,734 Shares

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSBGet Free Report) insider Eric Rose bought 19,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.66 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,201.91 ($100,133.71).

  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Eric Rose bought 21,428 shares of Mesoblast stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.64 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,324.78 ($94,254.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

