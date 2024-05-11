Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Peter S. Kim Buys 2,276 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,276 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,576.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 40,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $484.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.