Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Altus Power has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,673 shares of company stock valued at $307,748 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

