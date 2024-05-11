Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Lyle Braaten Sells 1,208 Shares of Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
TSE:ERO traded down C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,093. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
