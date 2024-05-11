Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

