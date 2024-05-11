Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 565,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,748. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

