Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.71 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of Verano stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 140,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.49. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

