Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NYSE MTRN traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

