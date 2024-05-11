American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 144.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 1,499,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,476 shares of company stock worth $331,919 and sold 60,263 shares worth $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.