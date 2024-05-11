Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

CW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.33. 146,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,815. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

