Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 1,711,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

