SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.39

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 349007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

