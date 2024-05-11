Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.61

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 97505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 336.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.