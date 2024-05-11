FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.71

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 1772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $578.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

