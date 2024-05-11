Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.32

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 7168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $599.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.67.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
