LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

