Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.