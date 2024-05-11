Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Freshpet has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $127.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245,403 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

