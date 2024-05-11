Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $144,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $144,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

