Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.31. Insmed shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 139,619 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

