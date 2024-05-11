NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 668.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $261.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.