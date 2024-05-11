Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

