Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

