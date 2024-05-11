Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 million.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.10%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.