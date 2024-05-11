SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03, reports. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of C$246.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.99 million.

SunOpta Stock Performance

SunOpta stock opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$3.82 and a 1-year high of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$88,518.01. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

