ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ESAB has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 1.1 %

ESAB opened at $110.27 on Friday. ESAB has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.