Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in DexCom by 16,943.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11,359.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after acquiring an additional 726,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,129,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,168,000 after purchasing an additional 661,584 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.