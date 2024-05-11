Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $85.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

