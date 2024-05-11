Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $117.31 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,647,776 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

