Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $360.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot stock opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.54. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

