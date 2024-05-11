Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

