CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 244.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

