Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 182714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 665.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 352.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

