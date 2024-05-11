Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 153.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,842,000 after buying an additional 1,118,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.