Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 30,000 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6624123 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

